WINNER: Waterford's Best Gym/Fitness Centre 2019 revealed

Thousands of WaterfordLive.ie readers have voted for Waterford's Best Gym/Fitness Centre 2019 and we have a winner.

In a tight contest, Goldstone (28%) at the Six Cross Road Business Park benched its way to victory, edging out Raise The Bar Training Systems (24%) and Command Fitness (21%).

GP Fitness Training (14%) and WIT Arena (4%) make up the Top 5.

Thank you to our readers for voting and congratulations to all the finalists. WaterfordLive.ie has some fantastic competitions and more interactive polls to come in the build-up to Christmas.