Waterford group plan gala dinner dance fundraiser with legendary band

A Waterford community will be holding a gala dinner dance fundraiser next month.

The Carbally Community Development Project event will take place at the Majestic Hotel in Tramore on November 23. The event is part of the Raise the Roof campaign, which is a fundraiser in aid of the re-roofing of the Carbally Community Centre. Major refurbishments were carried out there earlier this year and the new roof will be the centre’s crowning glory. The roof has been constructed with eco-friendly materials and will ensure the survival of the building for decades to come.

The Split the Pot raffle tickets will be on sale at the event and people are encouraged to support their local community centre. If you don’t want to wait until the dinner dance to enter the Split the Pot raffle, you can buy tickets from any of the bars or shops in Dunmore East and Ballymacaw. The Split the Pot draw will take place on December 6 at the Carbally quiz and Christmas jumper contest in White’s Bar, Ballymacaw. If over 800 tickets get sold, the first prize will be €2,000, with a €500 second place and two €250 prizes for third and fourth. There will also be 10 €100 prizes.

The winners of the Christmas quiz this year will receive vouchers for a meal at The Spinnaker and the runners up will get vouchers for The Strand. There will also be a raffle on the quiz night with an overnight stay in the four-star Killarney Towers Hotel as the main prize. The winner of the Christmas jumper contest will get Spinnaker meal vouchers and a garland of tinsel.

The dinner on November 23 itself will consist of a three-course meal beginning at 8.30pm. The musical entertainment will be provided by the legendary Waterford band Simon. There will be a bus service from the village to the hotel on the night for €10 return. Tickets are on sale for €35 and are available from any of the Carbally Community Centre committee members or by ringing 089-4834555. People are advised to bring their ticket with them to avail of the chance of winning an overnight stay with a full dinner at the Majestic.