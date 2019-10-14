Epic urban street funk band bringing tour to Waterford

An eight-piece urban street funk band returns to Waterford this Friday.

Stomptown Brass has emerged as one of the most unique acts in Ireland in recent times. The band perform live at Central Arts as part of its Fight Tour at 9pm.

Blending the sounds of funk and blues with a raucous cacophony of powerful driving rhythms, Stomptown Brass make the most of its impressive line-up of two drummers, two trombones, two trumpets, one saxophone and one big dirty tuba.

Tickets are available online.