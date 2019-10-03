NOMINATE: The best gym/fitness centre in Waterford is ...

WaterfordLive.ie is on the hunt for the best gym/fitness centre in the county for 2019.

Waterford Warriors Strength and Conditioning came out on top in last year's poll, edging out Goldstone Fitness who claimed second place.

Who will push and pull their way to the top for 2019? Nominate your favourite gym/fitness centre by commenting on Facebook, direct message us or email your choice to news@waterfordlive.ie.

A poll with all the nominees will go live next week.