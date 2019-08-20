Most Stylish crowned at Tramore August Racing Festival in County Waterford

An action-packed, fun-filled four days from Thursday to Sunday last was enjoyed by all who attended the Tramore August Racing Festival in County Waterford.

Attendances were up by over 3,200 patrons on last year’s total over the four days, 21,268 v 18,034. The most notable increase was on Saturday, which jumped from 5,930 to 8,762 patrons. The weather was perfect for summer racing and the atmosphere was remarkable. Twenty-eight races and a different theme each day ensured ample entertainment and excitement, on and off the track.



On Thursday, Andrew McNamara trained the winner of the Flynn Hotels feature race with Zoffalee, with the race worth a whopping €30,000. Supreme Racing enjoyed an syndicate day for its owners at the races with a BBQ meal in a dedicated marquee and the crowd was treated to a parade by its Irish Gold Cup winner Kemboy, who enjoyed a rapturous reception from the crowd.

Friday was enjoyed by many socialisers and Waterford businesses alike as Waterford Chamber of Commerce hosted their festival BBQ Race Night. Rachael Blackmore tipped a winner before racing, which made for a happy tent indeed. Notably the Willie Mullins trained and Paul Townend ridden Think Positive caught the eye of many as a potential star of the future, just like his half-brother Samcro who won the Definate Ruby maiden hurdle in impressive style.



Saturday was an all flat card with plenty of exciting finishes setting the crowd alight in the packed stands. Another well placed entry by up and coming trainer Emmet Mullins, Sneaky Getaway was an impressive winner of the Assembly Techniques handicap of €20,000 in the hands of Danny Mullins.

It was also Style Evening and with over €5,000 in prizes on offer, top fashionistas and well-dressed gents hot-footed it to the track to take part in the competition. Celebrity judges Brent Pope and Aoife Walsh chose milliner Aine O’Malley from Newport, County Tipperary, as the Most Stylish Lady and Ryan Hyland from Belfast won the Most Stylish Man category wearing a bronze geometric tux. The lucky duo won a fantastic selection of prizes from Redlane Boutique, TRM, House of Waterford Crystal, The Tower Hotel and Blackwater Distillery. Aine wore an Aine O’Malley Millinery headpiece that she made herself, which she teamed with a stunning teal ASOS dress, gold heels and a clutch from TK Maxx. Ryan wore a well cut and very unique bronze geometric one button tux finished with classic cufflinks and black patent shoes.

Family Fun was the theme on Sunday, where the next generation of racegoers were treated to free admission to the races as well as a mega selection of bouncy castles, outdoor and indoor games, pony rides, and face painters. Local trainer Henry De Bromhead took the feature race, the McCarthy’s Irish Bar handicap steeplechase, worth €30,000 with popular winner Megalmaniac under a strong ride by champion jockey of the festival Rachael Blackmore. The fantastic all national hunt racecard was not the only spectator sport available on the day as patrons also enjoyed the All-Ireland final which was shown live in the GAA Marquee.



The improved facilities, bars and food offerings went down a storm as The Blackwater Marquee, The Blackwater Lawn Bar, The Bistro, The Guinness and Oyster Bar, the newly refurbished Inside Track Bar, The Winner’s Circle, and Owners and Trainers Lounge were all packed to the rafters each day. Furthermore, music every evening ensured the party went on until late with top bands including Three for the Road, Sleeze and Cheese, Betterman, Indigo Mood, and Soul Reason providing great entertainment throughout the festival.

“I would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors without whom this festival would not be possible and I would also like to thank all the thousands of patrons who came along to join us over the four days. We look forward to welcoming you all back to Tramore Races again soon," said Tramore Racecourse manager Owen Byrne.