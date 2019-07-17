SECRET RECIPE: Spice up your mealtime with Moroccan inspiration

Hello and welcome to all about food. Fancy a little spice?

I have to admit that the main reason I go on holiday is to eat! I loved visiting Morocco and I had the best time visiting the markets, falling in love with the wonderful array of colours and smells of the spices – cumin, saffron, cinnamon, coriander, the spice mix ras el hanout; the fiery taste of harissa, preserved lemons and the grains – cous cous, semolina and bulgar wheat. Thankfully all of these magical ingredients are now available in our ethnic food stores and many supermarkets.

I have used lamb for this recipe as it is the principal meat of Morocco.

Spicy lamb with tabbouleh

Serves 4

Ingredients

- 4 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt

- 600g of leg of lamb, ask your butcher to trim and dice the meat

For the marinade:

- 2 tablespoons of harissa paste

- A handful of flat leaf parsley

- A handful of fresh mint

- A handful of fresh coriander

- 3 cloves of garlic

- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon

- 1 lemon roughly chopped with pips removed

- You will also need skewers (metal or wooden).

Method

1 Place the marinade ingredients into a blender and blend into a thick paste. Mix in the yoghurt. Place the lamb pieces into a large bowl and mix in the marinade ensuring the lamb is completely covered. Cover the bowl and place in a fridge overnight.

2 The next day remove the lamb from the marinade and thread the meat onto the skewers (if using wooden skewers you will need to soak them for twenty minutes in cold water before use to stop the skewers burning). Heat a barbeque or griddle pan and cook the lamb for a couple of minutes on each side until lightly charred. Serve the lamb with tabbouleh (see below), warm pitta bread, lemon wedges and Greek yoghurt.

And finally Tabbouleh

The combination of nutty bulgur and the sharp, fresh taste of lemon and herbs make this the perfect side dish to the spicy lamb. Use can use cous cous if you cannot get bulgur.

Put 200g of bulgar wheat into a large bowl, add 750ml of boiling water, cover and set aside for twenty minutes or until the water has absorbed. Once the bulgar has cooled, using a fork, mix in the juice of two lemons, four tablespoons of olive oil, two cloves of garlic - finely chopped, two tomatoes, deseeded and finely diced; half a cucumber, peeled, deseeded and finely diced; a large handful of flat leaf parsley and fresh mint roughly chopped. Season with a pinch of salt and lots of freshly ground black pepper.



CONTACT GINGERGIRL

Gingergirl, aka Helen Keown, is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Visit www.gingergirl.ie.