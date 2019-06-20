POLL
NOMINATE: Where can you get the best pint in Waterford?
Where can you get the best pint in Waterford?
WaterfordLive.ie is searching for the best place for a pint in Waterford city and county.
Last summer, Martha's in Tramore topped our best pint of Guinness poll.
Nominate your local in the comments section/message us on Facebook or email news@waterfordlive.ie. We will do up a poll, give WaterfordLive.ie readers the chance to vote and then crown a winner.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on