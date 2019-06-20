POLL

NOMINATE: Where can you get the best pint in Waterford?

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

NOMINATE: Where can you get the best pint in Waterford?

Where can you get the best pint in Waterford?

WaterfordLive.ie is searching for the best place for a pint in Waterford city and county. 

Last summer, Martha's in Tramore topped our best pint of Guinness poll

Nominate your local in the comments section/message us on Facebook or email news@waterfordlive.ie. We will do up a poll, give WaterfordLive.ie readers the chance to vote and then crown a winner. 