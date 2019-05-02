A prosecco festival is coming to Ireland this month

Prosecco lovers, rejoice! A festival dedicated to prosecco is set to take place in Cork this month.

The festival will host events at The Metropole Hotel, Cork International Hotel and The Bluehaven Kinsale throughout May.

Among the line-up of events is prosecco cocktail making class,

As part of the lineup, a Prosecco Cocktail Masterclass will take place on May 17, and we’ve been so lucky to get our hands on a sneak peek at the menu for the evening.

Among the events taking place are a prosecco cocktail making class and a prosecco supper club at the Metropole, a bespoke four-course meal which will bring the curtain down on the festivities to a close on May 24.

Ticketing information on www.eventbrite.ie.