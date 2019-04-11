This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

An Oscar winning film-maker, popstar turned country crooner, and a Grand National winning legend will join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this Friday night.

Tipperary’s Una Healy will be in studio to chat about forging her solo career and finding her country roots since saying goodbye to The Saturdays. She’ll be performing her new single Strangers and telling viewers about how the break-up of her marriage to rugby player Ben Foden inspired the track. She’ll chat music, moving on and why she will never forget her Tipp roots.

One of the first homegrown film-makers to conquer Hollywood, winning an Oscar for The Crying Game, writer and director Neil Jordan will discuss his new film Greta and look back on his extraordinary career. He will be chatting about his three decades in Tinseltown, and what the legacy of Michael Collins tells us about Brexit.

We’ll celebrate Tiger Roll’s famous win at the Grand National, doing the double for the first time since Red Rum, with the women who groomed him for greatness. Louise Magee and Karen Morgan will bring the legendary racehorse to meet Ryan.

The man who helped make Conor McGregor a star, coach John Kavanagh will be on to talk about his battle to get the controversial sport of MMA recognised in Ireland and how it has helped change lives. He'll also give his take on what's next for the notorious UFC fighter and his own coaching career.

The Army Ranger Wing is Ireland’s SAS, the most elite force in the Irish Defence Forces, carrying out secret missions here and abroad. This Friday night, Ray Goggins, Robert Stafford, Ger Reidy and Alan O’Brien will give an insight into the unheralded work of the Irish Rangers. They'll also discuss giving 24 civilians a taste of the gruelling selection course that prospective Rangers must go through in a new series Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week.

In summer 1985, a strange phenomenon swept Ireland – reports of moving statues abounded. From Kerry to Kildare, Cork to Sligo, more than 30 places around the country started attracting huge crowds hoping to spot the statues moving and share in this short-lived supernatural experience. Ryan will be joined by two of the people who were there to witness this uniquely Irish story as it unfolded, Ballinspittle’s Patricia Bowen and Monasterevin’s John Miller.

Former Ireland international soccer player turned pundit and psychotherapist Richie Sadlier will tell us why we are failing a generation of young people by not talking openly and honestly about sex. He’ll be telling viewers why he is on a mission to educate teenagers about sex, porn and consent.

All that plus music from Dervish.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 12 at 9.35pm