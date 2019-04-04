This week's RTÉ Late Late Show guests revealed

Marty Morrissey and Bernard O’Shea lead a Late Late Show line-up including leading fashion and beauty blogger Suzanne Jackson and Senator Michael McDowell, with music from Soulé this Friday, April 5.

They shared a bromance on last year’s Dancing with the Stars, and the boys are back on our screens with Marty and Bernard’s Big Adventure. The duo join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss the intricacies of modern manhood, and how they fared when tasked with surviving a night out in the wilds.

Blogger turned businesswoman Suzanne Jackson is the creator of one of Ireland’s best-known lifestyle sites, SoSueMe.ie, and is also the founder and CEO of a bestselling beauty brand. Suzanne joins Ryan to chat about her rise to success and the influence that social media holds in society today.

Senator Michael McDowell joins Ryan to discuss the current political climate in Ireland, and chats about his new documentary which examines the history of the Catholic Church and state relations, and how Rome came to shape the Irish political landscape.

Earlier this week TEDx held their first event in an Irish prison, looking at what can be done to change the public mindset about prison. Dublin footballer Philly McMahon and Governor of Mountjoy Prison Eddie Mullins join Ryan to discuss what can be done to rehabilitate offenders through the ‘Unfuccced’ programme, and the supports that are needed by ex-offenders to reintegrate in to society.

A panel of guests will also explore the phenomenon of burnout and how best to prevent and treat it, while music will be from Soulé.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 5th at 9.35pm