Ticket application open for RTÉ Late Late country special

The ticket application process for The Late Late Show Country Music Special is now open.

The application process will only be open for a few short weeks and successful applicants will be contacted directly. Applicants are only asked to apply if they are available on Wednesday, May 1.

If you are crazy for country and would like to join Ryan on the night to see Ireland's greatest country music players in Studio 4 for this very special night of the year then get applying.

"We're are also looking for audience interaction, great stories and fun participants to join in on the night so if you want to be part of the fun please include details in your application," producers said.

All audience members must be over 18.

You can apply for tickets here.