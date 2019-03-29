Tonight's RTÉ Late Late Show guests revealed

Football legends Jason McAteer and John Aldridge lead a Late Late Show line-up including YouTuber and author Riyadh Khalaf, with music from Damien Dempsey this Friday, March 29.

Last year, Liverpool fan Sean Cox was assaulted before a Champions League fixture at Anfield, and has since been on the long road to recovery. Jason McAteer and John Aldridge will join host Ryan Tubridy ahead of a fundraiser game next month which will see Liverpool Legends take on a Republic of Ireland squad to raise money for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

YouTuber and author Riyadh Khalaf knew that he was different from the age of 11, but found it a daunting task to come out to his Irish-Catholic mother and Muslim Iraqi father. Riyadh and his parents join Ryan to explain what it was like to grow up as a gay kid in Ireland, and why he hopes that his new book will help young gay people embrace their differences.

In 1999, Guido Nasi was visiting Ireland for the first time when he was attacked in Dublin, leaving him with partial sight, and unable to walk or feed himself. Guido joins Ryan to recount what happened on the day of the assault, and why he’s celebrating a new chapter in his life.

Ryan will also be joined by Colette Byrne, Venetia Quick and John Fitzsimons on adjusting to life after the death of their partners, and why it’s so important for them to speak about their loss.

Music will be from Damien Dempsey and we’ll have a performance from the stars of The King and I.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, March 29 at 9.35pm