Here's where you can play the viral John Delaney tennis ball game

One quick-thinking Ireland football fan has developed a gaming hit after capitalising on the tennis ball protest against FAI boss John Delaney earlier this week.

Some fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch during Ireland 1-0 victory over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday in protest over Delaney who will step aside as FAI Chief Executive and become the Vice-President following financial irregularities.

The move sparked controversy and serious debate, prompting some fans into the novel protest.

One fan, however, saw the funny side and created this simple online game. Simon Darcy's game invites players to throw as many tennis balls as they can at John Delaney's head.

The game has been played over one million times since being created midway through the match on Tuesday.

You can play the game by clicking here.