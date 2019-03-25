Dress to impress this Waterford Confirmation and Communion season

It’s nearing that time of the year.

Confirmations and Communions are looming, the kids rig-outs are sorted but you have yet to organise yourself. The stress.

These photos of the day will haunt you if you’re not happy with how you look. Yes, the day is all about the child but mam is allowed feel and look her best too.

Well, not to fret I have you sorted. It can be super hard to find something appropriate to wear for these occasions - you don’t want to over do it. Living in Ireland, it’s only normal to consider the weather in choosing your outfit, as much as a nuisance it is.

Regardless of whether it’s your own child's big day or that of a loved one, you are sure to find an outfit to suit you.

The Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit is a great alternative to the token dress. They are comfortable and easy to just throw on. They are a great choice if you are conscious of your legs and don’t want them on show. Depending on your preference, you can choose between a straight or wide leg. Choice in leg fit is perfect as you’re sure to find one that suits your style and size. Downside: the toilet situation, you ladies know the score.

The Midi Dress

In my opinion, you just can’t go wrong with a midi dress. They suit almost all size and shapes - just such a flattering key piece to have - for any occasion. The midi dress will see you through right into summer. If you choose the right one you can wear it not just for an occasion but also for casual summer days or in winter with boots. Either way you are sure to get your wear out of it. They too are the perfect length that is appropriate for church.

The Power Suit

The suit can be a scary choice to make for some.