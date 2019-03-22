This week's Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

The Chase star Anne Hegarty and comedian PJ Gallagher are among the guests for this weekend's Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday, March 23.

Anne Hegerty, 'The Governess' from The Chase, joins Ray to talk about life in the Jungle, her late Asperger's diagnosis and her Irish connections.

One of Ireland’s best-loved comedians PJ Gallagher joins Ray ahead of his forthcoming TV show The Big DIY Challenge. He’ll also be talking about taking up his role again in The Young Offenders and why volunteering with the RNLI has changed his life for the better.

Disability rights campaigner Joanne O'Riordan tells Ray about her transition from student life to working as a sports journalist and the launch of her brand new podcast.

Ray meets Stephen Travers, one of the Miami Showband massacre survivors, ahead of the launch of an international Netflix documentary that charts Stephen's quest for the truth about the attack and his search for reconciliation.

And we have a unique duet from Camille O'Sullivan and Aidan Gillen who perform Roy Orbison's In Dreams in aid of Focus Ireland and they chat about their upcoming gig 'Rock for Homelessness'.

The Ray D'Arcy Show, Saturday 23 March at 10.20pm on RTÉ One