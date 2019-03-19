WATCH: Viral bat family's hilarious attempt to master the triangle dance

The family behind the viral internet clip that saw dad Derry chase a wayward bat around the kitchen are once again charming the web with their attempt that the triangle dance craze.

The latest dance craze is taking over social media and requires groups of three people. It involves the participants standing in a triangle formation, locking arms on one another's shoulders and taking turns jumping into the middle.

It's harder than it sounds...

Kerry family, The Flemings, gave it a go over the St Patrick's weekend with mixed results it must be said and now they are challenging the people of Waterford to master the technique.

Can you and your friends or family get the hang of it?

Send us the evidence via video to the Waterford Live Facebook page or on email at news@waterfordlive.ie.