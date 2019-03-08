Guests for tonight's RTÉ Late Late Show revealed

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy leads a Late Late Show line-up that includes Lavinia Kerwick and a celebration of Fair City this Friday, March 8.

Having built a career as a professional footballer, manager, and pundit, Mick McCarthy joins host Ryan Tubridy to discuss how he feels about his new, yet familiar, job, and his hopes for the future as his comeback game approaches later this month.

In 1992, Lavinia Kerwick made history by being the first person in the state to waive her anonymity to speak publicly about her rape. On International Women’s Day, Lavinia joins Ryan to discuss why we need to support people who have been through similar circumstances, and how we need to talk more openly about consent as a country.

Racking up almost 4,500 episodes, Fair City continues to entertain and grip fans as it did in the very beginning. With the 30th anniversary approaching, Ryan will throw open the doors of McCoys to bring fans a rare behind the scenes glimpse of Carrigstown, and speak to some of the soap’s most-loved characters.

Diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at sixteen, Nikki Bradley decided to take back her life after receiving the news that she would permanently rely on crutches. Nikki joins Ryan to discuss some of the gruelling endurance challenges she has completed to raise money for cancer charities, and why she’s on a mission to encourage more women to take up sport through her work with the 20x20 campaign.

Nurse Aoife McGivney was expecting her usual commute to the Mater Hospital earlier this week, until the driver of the bus she was on had a heart attack. Aoife joins Ryan in studio to discuss what went through her mind as she tried to stop the bus, and how she performed CPR on the man until the paramedics arrived at the scene.

Music will be from Sibéal and Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, March 8 at 9.35pm.