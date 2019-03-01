Guests for this week's Ray D'Arcy Show revealed

This week on the Ray D'Arcy Show, Ray is joined by 'Celebrity Globetrotters' Senator David Norris, comedian Alison Spittle and Crystal Swing's Derek Burke - giving some behind the scenes news from their recent trip together to Morocco.

Kerry Katona tells Ray about her quest to find love again on Celebs go Dating, life with five kids and her recent move into motivational speaking.

Ray hears the astonishing story of Tony O’Reilly, the former postman who gambled €10 million and lost it all.

Singer Brian Kennedy joins Ray to discuss his ongoing recovery from cancer and gives a very special performance on the couch.

And Maverick Sabre is back on the road with a UK and Irish tour and he'll be performing Glory from his new album When I Wake Up.

The Ray D'Arcy Show, Saturday, March 2 at 9.45pm on RTÉ One