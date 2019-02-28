Guests for this week's RTE Late Late Show revealed

The stars of the acclaimed show Derry Girls lead a Late Late line-up including singer and actress Jessie Buckley, and editor Dearbhail McDonald this week.

When Derry Girls burst on to screens just over a year ago, it took the country by storm. Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn will join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss why a comedy set during The Troubles in Northern Ireland works so well, and what fans can expect from season 2.

Ryan will be chatting to rising star Jessie Buckley about going country for her new movie Wild Rose, why performing was in the blood as she grew up in Killarney and what it's like to leaving home for the bright lights of London at 17 to pursue her dream.

Editor Dearbhail McDonald made the personal decision to freeze her eggs in her mid thirties. She joins Ryan ahead of her RTÉ One documentary to discuss her decision and the implications of modern life on families, population and Irish fertility.

Ahead of the first anniversary of her death, bestselling author Emma Hannigan’s final novel The Gift of Friends hits shelves, exploring the bonds and joys of friendship. Emma’s father Philip Hannigan joins Ryan to discuss her legacy, and the impact that she has left on the lives of those who knew and loved her.

When Carol Bryan visited her cosmetic surgeon to try dermal filler in her forehead, she never could have predicted what would go wrong, leaving her with permanent disfiguration and temporary blindness. Carol joins Ryan to about the long road to recovery, and why she’s learning to love herself again.

Former Mixed Martial Arts fighter Graham McCormack, has experienced severe episodes of anxiety, depression and self-harm. Through his own determination and will, along with the help he had asked for and received, Graham went from strength to strength, and he joins Ryan to chat about why he is so committed to telling his positive story to give hope to others.

Music will be from Jessie Buckley, and we’re also joined by Mundy and the Irish Chamber Orchestra to celebrate the launch of new festival, Tipp Classical.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, March 1 at 9.35pm.