RTÉ Late Late Show launches 'search for a country star'

Do you dream of a career like Daniel O’Donnell? Do you count yourself as the next Cliona Hagan? The Late Late Show is on the hunt for Ireland’s next big singing sensation, launching its “Search for a Country Star” competition on Friday night last, February 22.

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy and country music giant Mike Denver announced details of the search on Friday night’s show, asking budding stars to dust off their Stetson, and get in touch if they think they have what it takes.

Ryan Tubridy said: “The Late Late Country Special is one of the biggest nights of the year for us, but this year, we want to make it extra special. We want to find the next star of the Irish country music scene, so if you think you can give Dolly a run for her money, or if Garth is your guy, get in touch!”

The winning act will have the chance to perform alongside one of Ireland’s leading country artists at the Late Late Country Special on Friday, May 3, following in the footsteps of legends such as Big Tom, Philomena Begley and Charlie Pride. The lucky act will also win a session in one of Ireland’s top recording studios.

Groups, duets and solo singers are eligible to apply, and applicants must be over 16, and must submit a video clip of them performing. Entries must be made via the programme’s website: www.rte.ie/latelate/. The closing date for entries is March 29.

The Late Late Country Special will air on RTÉ One, Friday, May 3 at 9.35pm.