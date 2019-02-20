Discover what your Waterford pub would be called with our handy game

The ___________ ___________ ?

To find out your Waterford pub name, simply find the first letter of your name in list 1 and add it to the word corresponding with the month of your birth in list 2.

For example, John Mullane, who was born in January, should have a pub called 'The Holy Hurler' - and who could argue with that!

Michael Brick Walsh's pub would be called The Plucky Coast, while Thomas Barr's would be The Lovely Hurlin' Bridge and Seamus Power's would be The Buckled Inn.

So, what name will be over your door?

A - Wandering

B - Stout

C - Lonely

D - Legless

E - Quay

F - Rattlin'

G - Stocky

H - Déise

I - Fair

J - Holy

K - Brick

L - Crystal

M - Plucky

N - Locked

O - Medieval

P - Stocious

Q - Rugged

R - Suirside

S - Buckled

T - Lovely Hurlin'

U - Mullane

V - Viking

W - Tower

X - Gentle

Y - Singing

Z - Mountain

LIST 2

January – Hurler

February – Quarters

March – Inn

April – Coast

May – House

June – Snug

July – Bridge

August – Tap

September – Lord

October – Lounge

November – Blaa

December - Shore