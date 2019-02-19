Adorable Waterford pooch picks up raffle prize

Puppy love was in the air at Waterford Retail Park last week when a lucky pooch scooped the Park’s Valentine’s Day Giveaway.

Ferrybank dog Bugsy became the luckiest canine in Waterford after his owner, Michelle Barry from won a €25 voucher from Maxi Zoo after taking part in the competition.

She was presented with her prize by Damian McKenna of Maxi Zoo after taking part in the Facebook event.

Michelle and Bugsy were joined by daughter Chloe for the presentation.

Rumour has it Bugsy was showered with treats for the whole weekend!