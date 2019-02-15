This week's Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

She's one of Britain's most formidable broadcasters, Kay Burley joins Ray to talk about her 30 year career as the face of Sky News.

Actor Seána Kerslake and 10-year-old newcomer James Quinn Markey join Ray to talk about their starring roles in the Irish horror movie The Hole in the Ground, which won rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival, with one reviewer calling it the "best Irish horror film of all time".

Offaly brothers Oisin and Ronan Murphy give their first Irish TV interview and will talk to Ray about hurling, appearing in Vogue magazine and walking the catwalks in Milan and Paris.

Comedian and actor Katherine Lynch gives Ray the backstage gossip from touring with Menopause the Musical and after two decades in comedy, she tells Ray how she learned her craft in the gay bars of Dublin.

And in the aftermath of Dry January, we'll be hearing about the experiences of people who turned their backs on the booze.

The Ray D'Arcy Show, Saturday 16 February at 9.50pm on RTÉ One.