Guests for tonight's RTÉ Late Late Show revealed

Child star and friend of Michael Jackson, Mark Lester leads a Late Late line-up including model Amber Jean Rowan, and exorcist Fr Pat Collins.

When cast as the title role in Oliver! as a child, he had no way of knowing that his resulting stardom would bring him to the attention of The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Mark joins host Ryan Tubridy to discuss an unusual friendship, the controversial new documentary, Leaving Neverland and Mark’s role in the disputed paternity of Jackson’s children.

Model Amber Jean Rowan was diagnosed with alopecia at the age of 15, and not letting it stand in her way, went on to carve out a successful career as a model and actor. Having recently gone wig-free to grace the cover of Irish Tatler, Amber joins Ryan to discuss embracing her hair-free life and opens up about the condition that has seen her lose her hair.

Fr Pat Collins is Ireland’s most experienced exorcist, having spent decades facing down evil spirits and helping the afflicted to rid themselves of the devil. Joining Ryan in studio, Fr Pat will explain why demand for his services is on the rise, and why fear is holding people back from living their best lives.

Home of the Year is back, and judges Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and Peter Crowley will join Ryan to chat about the new series, and tell us about the trends and trinkets of Irish house design that should be consigned to the bin forever.

Eight-year-old Sligo boy Shane Haran was recently crowned “Fastest Kid in the World” at the prestigious Millrose Games in Manhattan, New York. Speedy Shane joins Ryan to discuss his journey to the number one spot, and his ambitions to one day represent Ireland in the Olympics.

At the age of 20, Robbie Lawlor was diagnosed with HIV, and had the difficult task of having to inform his ex-boyfriend, Shaun Dunne. Robbie and Shaun join Ryan to discuss how they’ve used the experience to create their theatre project Rapids, and the work they’re doing to remove the stigma around HIV in Ireland.

Viewers will also be able to take a look at the Press Photographers Association of Ireland’s Photographs of the Year, and there’ll be music from The Connor McKeon Band, and Dublin-based rapper Jafaris.

