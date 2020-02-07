NEWS
Watch the Waterford general election count live online
WIT covering Waterford general election count with WLR FM
The general election count process at Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) main campus will be covered from all angles as WIT live-streams the count.
WIT is offering coverage of the count in conjunction with local radio station WLR FM.
The live-stream from the Waterford count centre will run from 9am on Sunday until the count ends.
The video portion of the content will be produced by Educational Services at WIT. A number of cameras will be trained on the main count area, giving viewers at home and abroad a taste of the atmosphere.
In collaboration with WLR FM, the stream will carry on-the-hour audio from WLR FM’s onsite news reporters.
The first-time WIT live-streamed the Waterford constituency count was in 2016.
