Watch the Waterford general election count live online

The general election count process at Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) main campus will be covered from all angles as WIT live-streams the count.

WIT is offering coverage of the count in conjunction with local radio station WLR FM.

The live-stream from the Waterford count centre will run from 9am on Sunday until the count ends.

The video portion of the content will be produced by Educational Services at WIT. A number of cameras will be trained on the main count area, giving viewers at home and abroad a taste of the atmosphere.

In collaboration with WLR FM, the stream will carry on-the-hour audio from WLR FM’s onsite news reporters.

The first-time WIT live-streamed the Waterford constituency count was in 2016.