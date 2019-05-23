Breakdown of Waterford local election candidates for each electoral area

Sixty six candidates will run in the 2019 Local Elections in Waterford.

A poll for the 32-seat constituency takes place on Friday from 7am to 10pm.

The following are the candidates, whose names will appear on the ballot papers:

Waterford City South (14 candidates, 6 seats)

Donal Barry (Independent)

Breda Brennan (Sinn Féin)

Vivienne Burns (Independent)

Brendan Byrne (Independent)

Roanan Cleary (Aontú)

John Cummins (Fine Gael)

Warren Fitzgerald (Sinn Féin)

Susan Gallagher (Green Party)

John Hearne (Sinn Féin)

Jason Murphy (Fianna Fáil)

Laurence O’Neill (Independent)

Andrew Power (Independent)

Seán Reinhardt (Independent)

Séamus Ryan (Labour Party)

Waterford City East (11 candidates, 6 seats)

Sharon Carey (Fine Gael)

David Daniels (Independent)

Fiona Dowd (Fine Gael)

Michael Doyle (Sinn Féin)

Pat Fitzgerald (Sinn Féin)

Michael Garland (Independent)

Eddie Mulligan (Fianna Fáil)

Jody Power (Green Party)

Matt Shanahan (Independent)

Lee Walsh (Independent)

Adam Wyse (Fianna Fáil)

Tramore - Waterford City West (14 candidates, 6 seats)

Brendan Byrne (Independent)

Marc Ó Cathasaigh (Green Party)

Joe Conway (Independent)

Úna Dunphy (Solidarity–People Before Profit)

Michael Gallwey (Renua Ireland)

Jim Griffin (Sinn Féin)

Blaise Hannigan (Independent)

Leslie Hughes (Sinn Féin)

Joe Kelly (Independent)

Maxine Keoghan (Fine Gael)

Rita Lacey (Fianna Fáil)

Melissa O’Neill (Independent)

Lola O’Sullivan (Fine Gael)

Eamon Quinlan (Fianna Fáil)

Comeragh: Portlaw-Kilmacthomas (9 candidates, 5 seats)

Ger Barron (Labour)

Liam Brazil (Fine Gael)

Declan Clune (Sinn Féin)

Mairead Coffey Jacob (Fine Gael)

Ray Murphy (Fianna Fáil)

John O’Leary (Fianna Fáil)

Seanie Power (Fine Gael)

Ann Troy (Independent)

Dolores Whelan (Independent)

Dungarvan (13 candidates, 6 seats)

Tom Cronin (Fianna Fáil)

Conor D McGuinness (Sinn Féin)

Sean French (Fianna Fáil)

Damien Geoghegan (Fine Gael)

Caren Hallahan (Independent)

Ciara Langan (Independent)

Ian Noctor (Fine Gael)

Pat Nugent (Fine Gael)

Seamus O’Donnell (Independent)

Joe O’Riordan (Independent)

Thomas Phelan (Labour Party)

Ann Marie Rossiter (Fianna Fáil)

Siobhán Whelan (Sinn Féin)

Lismore (5 candidates, 3 seats)

Louise Brierley (Sinn Féin)

Declan Doocey (Fine Gael)

Lynne Glasscoe (Green Party)

John Pratt (Labour)

James Tobin (Fianna Fáil)