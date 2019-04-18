TAKE NOTE: Change of polling station locations across Waterford for local and EU elections

Some Waterford polling stations are changing location for the upcoming local and EU elections on May 24.

These will be outlined on your polling cards.

In the polling district of Dungarvan Rural, those previously voting at the Dungarvan Youth Centre will now vote at The Fusion Centre, Dungarvan. The townlands affected are outlined below:

Booth 1 - Ballyduff beg, Ballyduff, Ballyduff More, Ballymacmague East, Ballymacmague North, Ballymacmague South, Ballymacmague West, Ballyneety, Gliddane More, Kiladangan, An Crompán - The Burgery, Ballinure, Ballycoe, Ballygagin (Crawford).

Booth 2 – Ballynamuck Middle, Ballynamuck West, Bawnabraher, Bawnatanovoher, Bawncarrigaun, Boherard, Boithrin na Mhullean, Burgery, Carrowncashlane, Cluain Garbhán Abbeyside, Cluain Alainn Abbeyside, Cluain na Gréine Abbeyside, Coolnagour, Curraheen Commons, Duckspool, Gorteen, Joulters Park, Kilossera, Knockateemore, Knockboy.

Booth 3 – Lacken, Lackenfune, Leacain Fionn Thoir, Lisfennel, Loughananna, Luskanargid, Mapstown, Middlequarter, Newtown, Ringcrehy, River Lane Abbeyside, Skehanard (Humble), Sligaunagh, Springmeadow, Springmount, Touranore.

In the polling district of Portlaw, those previously voting in the Portlaw Community Hall will now vote at Portlaw National School. The townlands affected are outlined below.

Booth 1 – Ballycahane, Ballyvallikin, Beallough, Beechwood Grove, Coolfin Gardens, Coolfin Grove, Coolfin Meadows, Coolfin New Houses, Coolfin, Coolfin Wood, Currahgataggart Clonea, Glen House, Guilcagh, Kilmovee, Knocknacrehy, Lahardan (Kilmeaden), Lahardan (Portlaw), Bridge Street.

Booth 2 – Brown Street, Carrick Road, Church Court, Church Road, Clashganny, Clashroe, Clonegam, Connolly Road, Coolroe, Cúirt and Chlochair Portlaw, Cúl Rua- Queen Street, Cúl Rua – Upper Brown Street, Curraghmore, George’s Street, Gort on Chlochair.

Booth 3 – Killowen, Knockane, Main Street, Market Square, Mayfield or Rocketts Castle, Mountbolton, Oakville Church Road, Queen Street, Talbot Terrace, William Street, Woodlands Ash Road, Woodlands Beech Road, Woodlands Oak Road, Woodlands Pine Road, Woodlands Elm Road.

In the polling district of Newtown Kilmeaden, those previously voting at the Kilmeaden Village Centre will now vote at Ballyduff National School. The townlands affected are outlined below.

Booth 3 – Adamstown, Blacknock, Carrickadustra, Dooneen, Fán Glas, Kilmeaden, Kilmeaden Village Centre, Lisnakill, Loughdaheen, Mountcongreve, Powersknock, Raheens, Whitfield North, Whitfield South Waterford.



