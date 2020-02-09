'Long night' for Waterford Labour Party general election candidate John Pratt

The Labour Party candidate for Waterford has said there is an “outside chance” of getting elected to the 33rd Dáil.

Speaking to WLR FM’s Damien Tiernan, Cllr. John Pratt said he gave the general election his “best shot” and that it’s going to be “a long night.”

He also said there is an “onus” for Sinn Féin to be part of the next Government.

Final tally breakdown

Mary Butler 6,732 12.90%

Dr. Ronan Cleary 999 1.91%

David Cullinane 19,842 38.02%

Cllr. John Cummins 4,466 8.56%

Una Dunphy 1,199 2.30%

Cllr. Damien Geoghegan 3,996 7.66%

Cllr. Eddie Mulligan 2,533 4.85%

Cllr. Marc O'Cathasaigh 3,814 7.31%

Bernadette Phillips 338 0.65%

Cllr. John Pratt 3,406 6.53%

Cllr. Matt Shanahan 4,860 9.31%