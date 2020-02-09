Twitter reacts to David Cullinane's landslide Waterford vote

With a first count expected mid-afternoon, Twitter has reacted to Waterford Sinn Féin candidate David Cullinane's voting surge this Sunday.

Everyone expected a strong performance from David Cullinane in #Waterford but I’m not sure many would have expected him to get 38% of the first preference votes and what could be almost double the likely quota #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/9vx3MND94G — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) February 9, 2020

SF David Cullinane saying on RTE that SF want to go into government, and leaving FF & FG directors argue why they won't go in with SF. A very clever play by Cullinane, as I suggest SF would love a second, immediate election. Letting FF & FG slug it out is wise #GE2020 February 9, 2020

@davidcullinane Excellent speaker. To say his mandate is populist is outrageous. To say this is a protest vote is also a joke. People voted for a more just society. People voted for strong candidates who can and will deliver. Congrats David on your achievement and the party too — aisling (@aislingsmash) February 9, 2020

David Cullinane on RTÉ reading FF and FG the riot act about having to become a coalition in this new political landscape. #GE2020 — Kylie Jarrett (@kylzjarrett) February 9, 2020