REVEALED: Waterford Council's huge saving by changing Dungarvan Christmas lights contractor

Waterford City and County Council has revealed how much it has saved by changing the Dungarvan Christmas lights contractor.

Killaree Lighting Services was given the contract for the erection, maintenance and taking down of the Christmas lights in the town for 2019. The company is also currently approved to work on the public lighting network.

Local electrical contractor Jim Conroy had been responsible for the Dungarvan Christmas lights the past 29 years.

Conroy Electrical charged €45,400 including VAT in 2017 and €40,860 including VAT in 2018 for the Dungarvan Christmas lights, according to figures released by Waterford City and County Council to WaterfordLive.ie.

This year, Killaree Lighting Services charged €20,430 including VAT. Killaree also received the contract for Waterford city and Tramore's Christmas lights for 2019, valued at €20,657 including VAT.

