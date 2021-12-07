ROAD ALERT: A tree has fallen on a Waterford Road

Waterford City and Council have been notified of a fallen tree at Gracedieu East.
Engineers were notified and are currently in attendance at the scene.
Individuals are advised to notify the council on 0818 10 20 20 or email contact@waterfordcouncil.ie.
Do not approach fallen trees, contact the ESB network immediately on 1800 372, 999.
People are urged to stay at home unless their journey is absolutely necessary.
Fallen tree at Gracedieu East. Engineers have been notified and are in attendance— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) December 7, 2021
If you see a tree, please notify us on 0818 10 20 20 or email contact@waterfordcouncil.ie
If you see a fallen wire, do not approach, report it to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999#StormBarra #Waterford pic.twitter.com/pq2EkNeLN2
