Death notices and funeral arrangements - Thursday morning January 6

The death has occurred of PATRICK FLYNN

Cork / Sligo / Tramore, Waterford / Terenure, Dublin



Flynn (Auckland, New Zeland and late of Sligo, Terenure and Tramore) On Sunday 2nd January 2022, peacefully in New Zeland PATRICK (80 yrs). Loved and cherished husband of Hilary (nee Crowley) and treasured father of Gavin, Keelin and Ruari. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, , grandson Samuel, Keelin’s partner Ross, brothers Michael, Willie and Marty. brothers-in-law Don, Fr. Adrian and Hugh, Flynn nephews, nieces in Dublin and Canada, Crowley family in Cork, extended relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Mairangi Bay, Auckland on Sunday (9th Jan) at 10.00pm (Irish time) which may be viewed on www.dreamproductions.co.nz./pflynn

The death has occurred of Julia Dee (née Power)

1 High Road, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Julia, predeceased by her husband Patrick, deeply regretted by her daughters Monica, Rita and Jacqueline, sons John, Antoine, Kevin, Noel and Paul, her grandchildren Julie, Michelle, Sarah, Glenn and Gavin, her nieces and nephews, great grandchildren, son-in-law and daughters-in-law.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter Rita's residence on Thursday 6th of January for family only. Removal on Friday the 7th of January to St. Anne's Church Ballylaneen for requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetary.

House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Alma Fenton (née Walsh)

Deerpark, Castlelyons, Cork / Ballysaggart, Waterford



Alma passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife and best friend of Denis, loving and much-loved mother of Isabel and Alan, devoted daughter of the late Seamus and Ciss Walsh, dear sister of Pius, Diarmuid and Cora (Fennessy) daughter-in-law of Mary Fenton. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, daughter, son and their partners Sophie and Shaun, uncle Fanahan, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law Mary and Una, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Alma’s family wish to thank most sincerely all those who were involved in Alma’s care during her illness, your support, dedication and affection is greatly appreciated and will be forever remembered by us.

All those attending the funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of WILLIAM HOVENDEN

Ross, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Deeply regretted by his wife Eleanor, his daughters Hillary and Vivienne, his sister Kay, brother, Bobby, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May William Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Thursday from 3 pm to 5 pm with prayers at 4:30 pm.

Arriving at All Saints Church, Newtown on Friday at 12 noon followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork

All those attending the funeral service are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

The death has occurred of Roy Jones

Ballinageeragh, Dunhill, Waterford

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Carol; all his adoring children Alan, Douglas, Wendy and Martyn; his adored grandchildren Austin, Belle, Selene, Mia, Darcey, William and Ava; his daughters in-law Emma and Stacey; and son in-law Howard. He will be forever missed by all his extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Roy's remains will be reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Thursday, the 6th of January, from 5 pm to 6 pm

The death has occurred of JOHN BUTLER

Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Sadly missed by his mother Kathleen, brothers Seamus and Alan, sisters Sharon and Elaine, sisters-in-law Eve and Rebecca, Elaine's partner Dave, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Paul's Church at 10 am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

John's Funeral Mass will be available to view on Friday at 10 am

John's funeral cortége wil be passing Sunrise Crescent his family residence en route to St Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner at 10:45 am approximately giving neighours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

The death has occurred of MATTHEW (MATTY) KIELY

Rosegarland, Currabaha West, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Matty passed away peacefully at home in the care of his loving family, Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, brother John, sister Nora (Horan).and Bridie (Coleman). Matty will be sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (née Cummins), son Paul. daughters Helen (Norris), Caitriona (Kiely Murray), Michelle (Raher), Olive (Hanlon) and Mary (Kennedy), sons-in-law Michael, Gerry, Derek, Jim, and Peter, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren David, Kevin, Chloe, Jessica, Jodie, Lee, Charlie, Matty, Daniel, Kizzy, Syd, Tom, Ned and Beatrice, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY MATTY REST IN PEACE

Matty's removal will take place from his home on Thursday, 6th January, to Faha Church, Faha, Kilmacthomas arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

HOUSE PRIVATE AT ALL TIMES PLEASE

The death has occurred of JAMES KEHOE

Newport Terrace, Waterford City, Waterford

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, sons Jamie and Ger, daughters Elaine and Kate, grandchildren Noah, Layla-May, Scott and Keith, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Michelle and Gillian, son-in-law Keith, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May James Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in Ballybricken Church at 10:30 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

James' funeral cortége will be passing his residence en route to St. Otteran's Cemetery at 11:15 am approximately giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects

The death has occurred of Noel Thomas O'Malley

Kilmore, Clashmore, Waterford / Claremorris, Mayo



Noel Thomas O'Malley, Clashmore, Kilmore, Co. Waterford and late of Convent Road, Claremorris, Co Mayo, Noel unexpectedly at his home, beloved husband of Bridie and much loved Dad of Una (Lonergan) Anita (Buckley) and Celine (Quinn) sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Ollie, Eamonn, and Kevin, grandchildren Ben, Sarah, Alanna, Patrick, Brian, Tomās, Amelia, and Michael, sister Carmel O Malley US, Margaret, and Angela Cox Scotland, brother Austin O Malley US, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday from 4pm until 6pm at Egan Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal for family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Cronin's Church Clashmore with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of BRIDGET BRANNIGAN (née BRENNAN)

Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford / Clonakilty, Cork

Predeceased by her husband Bernard

& daughter-in-law Patti.

Sadly missed by her loving children Catherine, Pat, Bernard, Tony and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandsons, granddaughters and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Bridget Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 5 pm with prayers at 6 pm

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30 am in St Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Bridget's funeral cortége will be passing her residence at 12:15 pm approximately en route to St. Otteran's Cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Joseph's Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank

The death has occurred of Joan Cashin

The Square, Stradbally, Waterford



Joan Cashin, The Square, Stradbally on Wednesday 29th December 2021 in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Ward, Dungarvan Community Hospital. Predeceased by her sisters Kathleen, Bid, Pauline and Margaret and her brothers Eddie, Paddy and Tomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Ann Byrne (California), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday 7th January 2022 from 6p.m – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11a.m in the Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. No handshaking in funeral home, walk through sympathising only, and wearing of face masks is requested.

Those who would like to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolence link below. The family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of MICHAEL PATRICK (DIXIE) DWYER

Tramore, Waterford

Beloved son of Angela and the late James (Séamus), cherished fiancé of Chia Yi (Momo), loving brother of Mark and David, much loved uncle of Cordelia, Edward and Aisling, brother-in-law of Franziska and Eimear. He will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Saturday 8th January 2022 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Times will follow.

Donations if desired to the following link: www.addisonsdisease.org.uk.

The death has occurred of NICOLA MALONE (née FLYNN)

Killure Manor, Killure, Waterford

Sadly missed by her loving husband Leighton, daughter Rebecca, father Joe, mother Maria, sister Cathy, brother Jody, best friend Shelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Nicola Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday from 4 pm with prayers at 5:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Nicola's funeral cortége will be passing the entrance to Killure Manor en route to Kilbarry Cemetery at approximately 12.45 pm on Tuesday giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the charity of your choice.