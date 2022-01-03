Death notices and funeral arrangements - Monday afternoon, January 3

The death has occurred of BRIDGET BRANNIGAN (née BRENNAN)

Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford / Clonakilty, Cork

Predeceased by her husband Bernard

& daughter-in-law Patti.

Sadly missed by her loving children Catherine, Pat, Bernard, Tony and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandsons, granddaughters and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Bridget Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 5 pm with prayers at 6 pm

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30 am in St Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Bridget's funeral cortége will be passing her residence at 12:15 pm approximately en route to St. Otteran's Cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Joseph's Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank

The death has occurred of Joan Cashin

The Square, Stradbally, Waterford



Joan Cashin, The Square, Stradbally on Wednesday 29th December 2021 in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Ward, Dungarvan Community Hospital. Predeceased by her sisters Kathleen, Bid, Pauline and Margaret and her brothers Eddie, Paddy and Tomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Ann Byrne (California), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday 7th January 2022 from 6p.m – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11a.m in the Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. No handshaking in funeral home, walk through sympathising only, and wearing of face masks is requested.

Those who would like to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolence link below. The family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of MADGE COLLINS (née O'REGAN)

McDonagh Road, Waterford City, Waterford



Madge Collins née O'Regan

Sadly missed by her loving family: her daughter Helen, sons Anthony, Brian and Raymond, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Deborah and Anne-Marie, grandchildren Gary, Alan, Ian, Kevin, Jennifer, Alex and Aaron, great-grandchildren Scott and Isla, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends

May Madge Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday at 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 pm in St. John's Church, Parnell Street followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of MARY KELLY (née Forristal)

Cathal Brugha Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Pierce

and her sons Andrew and Eugene and her daughter Kay.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary and Sarah, sons Thomas, John, Pierce, Tony, Ger and Ray, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Betty, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday from 4 pm with prayers at 5:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10:30 am in Ballybricken Church followed by burial in St.Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Walking from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street to Ballybricken Church at 10.15 am on Wednesday for Mass on arrival.

Mary's funeral cortége will be passing her residence en route to St. Mary's Cemetery at 11.15 am approximately giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née Merrigan)

Crossford, Ardmore, Waterford



Mary, unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital, beloved wife of the late James, and loving mother of the late Liam, sadly missed by her sons and daughters Mary, Caroline, Veronica, Tina, Patrick, Thomas and Mark, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Mary will repose on Monday from 4pm until 6pm at Egans Funeral Home Youghal for family and close friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Bartholomew's Church Piltown, followed by burial in the old cemetery Clashmore, please adhere to current guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID 19, please leave your condolences in the link below.

The death has occurred of MICHAEL PATRICK (DIXIE) DWYER

Tramore, Waterford

Beloved son of Angela and the late James (Séamus), cherished fiancé of Chia Yi (Momo), loving brother of Mark and David, much loved uncle of Cordelia, Edward and Aisling, brother-in-law of Franziska and Eimear. He will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Saturday 8th January 2022 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Times will follow.

Donations if desired to the following link: www.addisonsdisease.org.uk.

The death has occurred of NICOLA MALONE (née FLYNN)

Killure Manor, Killure, Waterford

Sadly missed by her loving husband Leighton, daughter Rebecca, father Joe, mother Maria, sister Cathy, brother Jody, best friend Shelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Nicola Rest in Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday from 4 pm with prayers at 5:30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Nicola's funeral cortége will be passing the entrance to Killure Manor en route to Kilbarry Cemetery at approximately 12.45 pm on Tuesday giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of George Thompson

Hillside Linsfort, Buncrana, Donegal / Tramore, Waterford



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of George Thompson, Hillside, Linsfort, Buncrana and formerly Tramore, County Waterford.

Loving brother of Jacqueline Petry, Shropshire, England.

Deeply regretted by his sister, extended family and friends.

MAY GEORGE REST IN PEACE

Funeral service Wednesday morning 5th January at 10.00am in Christ Church, Buncrana followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3.00pm.

Service and cremation can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page/ YouTube channel later on Wednesday evening.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family can do so by using the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

The death has occurred of Brian Beardsley

Celbridge, Kildare / Waterford



BEARDSLEY, Brian James (Celbridge and Waterford) December 30th 2021, peacefully. Dearly beloved son of Betty and the late Fred, loving husband of the late Sandra, devoted father of James, Lloyd and Wayne. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Paris, Ella and Sophie, his adored grandchildren Madison, Zachary and Daisy, brothers and sisters Helen, Yvonne, John, Suzanne and the late Norman, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a great many friends across Ireland and around the world.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday evening (January 4th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to Lucan Presbyterian Church on Wednesday afternoon (January 5th) for Funeral Service at 1.00pm followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Francis Brian Byrne

Brussels and Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Waterford



Byrne, Francis Brian; Grange Cottage, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and Woluwe-St Pierre, Brussels, Belgium, December 27th 2021, peacefully at Chirec Delta Hospital, Brussels. Predeceased by his parents James and Joan Byrne, formerly of Davitt Avenue, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his sister Elizabeth Ann, brother John, nieces Anne-Marie and Deirdre, nephew Peter and grandniece Laura, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Brian will be cremated at Crematorium d'Uccle, Avenue Du Silence 62, Brussels 1180 on Monday, 3rd January 2022, at 2:15 p.m. A Memorial Service in Ireland will be held at a later date and inhumation of the ashes will take place in the family plot at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary