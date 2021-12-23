Death notices and funeral arrangements - Thursday morning, December 23

The death has occurred of Eilish Sullivan (née Costin)

Glenwilliam, Grange, Waterford / Youghal, Cork



Sullivan (née Costin); Glenwilliam, Grange, Youghal, Co. Waterford, 22nd December, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, Eilish, predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe Sullivan, deeply mourned by her son John, daughters Nuala and Orla, sister Maura Ryan (Ballycreen, Ring), daughter-in-law Eilish, sons-in-law Eddie Nugent and John G. Brennan, grandchildren Anna, Aoibhe, Sorcha, Aideen and Odhrán, sisters-in-law Kathleen Curran (Ring) and May Burke (Tallow), extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday evening, 23rd December, from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (Christmas Eve) at 11am in Grange Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies.

May Eilish Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Spinners) QUINLAN

William Street, Waterford City, Waterford



QUINLAN; Nicholas (Spinners) - William Street, Waterford. Wednesday December 22nd 2021 R.I.P.

(peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family)

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Nicholas, daughter Ann-Marie, daughter-in-law Imelda, nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam



Requiem Mass on Friday, Christmas Eve (December 24th), in St. John’s Church, Parnell Street, at 2pm, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. House private.



Due to recent H.S.E. guidelines regarding Funeral gatherings handshaking and hugging are not advised, mask wearing and social distancing guidelines should be adhered to at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions; we suggest using the online condolences page below to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Anna Mary (Maureen) O' Keeffe

Convent Hill, Tramore, Waterford

(Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family)



Deeply regretted be her sons Patrick, Danny, Michael and Timothy, daughters Anne, Maureen and Bridget, brother William and sister Hannah Mary, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews Paul and especially Michael, extended family and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

Maureen will be reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Thursday, the 23rd of December, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, the 24th of December, at 11 am at the Holly Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

For those who wish to participate remotely at Maureen's Requiem Mass, please follow the link below:

https://www.tramoreparish.ie/live-stream/

The death has occurred of Brenda McELROY (née Carroll)

St. Alphonsus Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Beloved wife of the late John Vincent McElroy and much loved mother of Phyllis, Vincent, Rose, Geraldine, Robert and Jacinta.

Predeceased by her son Martin, her sisters Sarah, Maureen and Essie, her brothers Paddy and Thomas.

Sadly missed by her family sisters Evelyn O'Rourke and Josephine Russell, brother Christy, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Amy, Sarah, Sandra, Lynn, Kate, Ian, Carole, June and Sheila, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



May Brenda Rest In Peace



Reposing in Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Joseph and St.Benildus Church. Newtown at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Mass will be live streamed on the following link



https://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephswaterford



Brenda's funeral cortége will pass her residence at approx 11.15 am en route to the cemetery to allow neighbours to pay their respect.

The death has occurred of TONY BURKE

Rice Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Pre-deceased by his mother Catherine (Kitty) and sister Helen

Will be sadly missed by his sons Jake and Josh, Mary Penkert, father Leo, sisters Caroline, Jacqueline, Alison and Sharon, brother Lee, best friends Bradley and Kayden, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompson’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6pm with prayers at 7pm.

Walking from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Thursday, 23rd December, at approximately 12.45pm to Ballybricken Church for Mass on arrival at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Tony's Requiem Mass will be available to view from 1pm by following the link below

Tony's funeral cortège will be passing his residence at approximately 1.45 pm en route to Kilbarry Cemetery, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.