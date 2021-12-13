Death notices and funeral arrangements, Monday evening December 13

The death has occurred of John (Shanner) Roche

Ballymun, Dublin / Ferrybank, Waterford



Roche (Ballymun and late of Rockenham, Ferrybank, Co. Waterford) - Dec 10, 2021 (suddenly) at home surrounded by his loving family, John (Shanner); sadly missed by his loving wife Flo, his four sons Keith, Kieran, Callum and Calvin, daughters in law Alison, Alika and Naomi, his dearly loved granddaughters Sophie, Hannah and Aoibhe, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends

May John Rest In Peace



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Liam Flynn.

38, Caseyville, Dungarvan, Waterford



Flynn; 38, Caseyville, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 9th December 2021, Liam, deeply mourned by his loving family Gemma, Dave and Stephen, Liam's partner Carol Abraham, son-in-law Cyril O'Donnell, grandchildren Nicholas, Davin, Millie, Calum and Joey, brothers Pat and Packie, sisters Catherine (Sissy) O'Mahony and Mary Power, aunt Kitty Cahill (Touraneena), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Liam is predeceased by his parents Michael and Alice, brothers Seán and Michael (Showery), sister infant Ann and other members of the Flynn and Cuddihy families.

Liam will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Monday evening, 13th December, from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, 14th December, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Old Churchyard.

The death has occurred of Marian Sheridan (née Downey).

Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Waterford.



Sheridan (née Downey); Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 11th December 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Marian, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her husband Larry, family Mark, Paul, Owen, Emma, Stephen, Tony, Yvonne, Adam, Daniel, Conor and Lauren, sons-in-law Lewis and Sean, daughters-in-law Majella, Caroline, Aileen, Leanne, Sheridan and Nicola, grandchildren Colin, Chloe, Kieran, Billy, Sam, Jake, Katie, Grace and Jack, brothers John, Kevin and Aidan, sisters Doreen, Brenda and Louise, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Marian is predeceased by her parents Margaret and Bill, sister Helen Manning, other members of the Downey and Sheridan families.

Marian will be reposing at her home in Shandon Street on Tuesday evening, 14th December, from 5 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning 15th December at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Bernadette O'Loughlin (née Murray).

Douglas, Cork / Passage East, Waterford.



O’ LOUGHLIN (Douglas, Cork and late of Knockroe, Passage East, Co. Waterford): On December 10th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Luke’s Home, BERNADETTE (née Murray), beloved wife of Bryan, loving mother of Carol and Bryan Ger, dear sister of the late Michael, Anna, Eddie, Monseigneur Celestine, Rosemary and Joe.

Sadly, missed by her loving husband and family, son-in-law Ivor, cherished grandchildren James, Emma and Grace, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. on Monday (December 13th) from 4pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Tuesday (December 14th) in St. Columba’s Church.

The death has occurred of Margaret Martin.

St. John's Park & formerly of Rockenham, Waterford / Ferrybank, Waterford.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Victoria and Jessica, grandson Danny, brothers Gerry and Pat, sisters Anna and Kay, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Monday from 5 pm with prayers at 6 pm.

Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, on Tuesday at 1 pm, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral cortège will be passing her residence en route to the St. Otteran's Cemetery at approximately 1:45 pm giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of Alice Gilbert (née Veaney)

Emmet Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny, her sons Denis, Darren and John.

Sadly missed by her sons Billy, Anthony and Thomas, her daughters Geraldine and Amanda, brother Billy, sister Chrissie, her eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Alice Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday from 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm.

Walking from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street to Ballybricken Church on Tuesday at 10:15 am approximately for Mass on arrival at 10:30 am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seán Doyle.

Talbot Place, Tramore, Waterford.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, his brother Neil, his sister-in-law Eilish and his brother-in-law John Francis. He will be forever missed by all his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, his extended family, neighbours and all his many great friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, on Monday the 13th of December, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Seán's Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, the 14th of December, at 11:00 am at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Seán's funeral cortège will walk from Tramore Credit Union to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, for his Requiem Mass at 11:00 am

The death has occurred of Noel Murray.

Mount Odell, Dungarvan, Waterford



Murray; Mount Odell, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 11th December 2021, peacefully in the tender care of staff at St. Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital, Noel, (formerly of Dungarvan Creamery and Glaxo), predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, parents Bill and Madonna, deeply mourned by his loving daughters Eilís, Orla, Úna, son-in-law Michael, brother Andrew, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Noel will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Monday evening, 13th December from 7.30 p.m. with Prayers at 8.30 p.m. Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, 14th December in St. Bartholomew's Church, Piltown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Mary Morrissey (née Wall)

Keating Street, Dungarvan, Waterford



Mary Morrissey (née Wall), Keating st., Dungarvan at University Hospital Waterford on Saturday 11th December 2021. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Nellie & Margaret, brothers Walter, John & Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael & David, daughter Karen, grandchildren Nicholas, Aisling, Jack, Dan, Brendan & Joe, great-grandchild Nicholas, daughter-in-law Imelda, son-in-law Nick, sister Bridget, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday 15th December from 5: 30p.m – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th December at 11a.m in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s old churchyard Cemetery.

We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Dermot Collins.

Grantstown House, Earlscourt, Waterford City, Waterford / Skibbereen, Cork.

Formerly of Glencurragh, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Saturday 11th December 2021.

Predeceased by his brother Cornelius and his sisters Betty and Noeleen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Stephen and Michael, daughter Eithne, grandchildren Sarah. Eoin, Iona and James, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law Eva and Nell, brother Fr. Teddy Collins, brothers-in-law Michael Waugh, Michael O'Regan & Ollie O'Regan, sister in law Josephine Coyne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Dermot Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (December the 13th) from 2pm with prayers at 3:30pm.

Reposing in Hurley & O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Skibbereen, on Tuesday (December the 14th ) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by Prayers.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday ( December 15th ) at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Skibbereen, Co Cork followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coronea, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Laurence ( Larry) Callaghan.

Carrigeen, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Larry, deeply mourned by his loving brothers Michael & William, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces Maura & Jilly, nephews Michael, Jonathan, William, Liam, Wayne and Marcus, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Larry will be reposing at his residence on Monday evening, the 13th of December, from 3pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, the 14th of December at 10.30am, to All Saints Church, Newtown, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Deirdre Byrne (née Fenton)

4, New Line, Abbeyside, Waterford



Byrne (nee Fenton); 4 New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, Deirdre, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, mother Mary and John, father Donal, stepmother Anna, sister Martina, brother Brian, sister-in-law Honor, mother-in-law Kitty, brother-in-law Stephen, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday evening, 14th December from 5.30 p.m. with Prayers at 7.30 p.m.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 15th December in St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A livestream of Deirdre's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50 a.m. on Wednesday morning at http://www.abgparish.ie/live

We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Solas Centre.

The death has occurred of Anne O'Donoghue (née Carroll)

Green Street, Cappoquin, Waterford



O’DONOGHUE; Green Street, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford. On 11th December 2021, peacefully, Anne, (Nee Carroll), loving wife of the late Jamsie O’Donoghue and sister of the late Paddy Carroll. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Mary Coffey, nephews John, Thomas and Kevin Coffey, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home Cappoquin on Friday evening between 5.00pm and 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Cappoquin.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am.

Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

Family Flowers Only Please.

The death has occurred of Carol O'Brien White.

Congress Place, Waterford City, Waterford.

Predeceased by her father Seanie.

Sadly missed by her mother Maura, her husband Nicky, her son Aaron, daughter Nicola, brothers Pat, Tom, Johnny, Tony and Paul, sisters in law Juleen, Mary and Orla, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Carol Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 7pm with prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Carol’s funeral cortége will be walking from her residence at 10:40 am for Mass on arrival at 11 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The death has occurred of Joe Burns

Knockanore, Waterford / Enfield, Meath



BURNS: Knockanore and formerly of Delmere, Enfield, Co. Meath, on 10th December 2021, unexpectedly Joe, (Author of “Secret Courts”). Deeply regretted by his godson Zach, friends Andries, Natalie, Andrew, Maureen, Imelda and Jim, friends of parents and children that were victims of alienation or estrangement, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow on Friday afternoon, 17th December 2021, from 12.00 noon with prayers at 1.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Scared Heart Cemetery, Knockanore for burial at 2.30pm.

Donations towards funeral costs and if surplus will go towards The Training Fund of the Parental Alienation Awareness Association (PAAA).