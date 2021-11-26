Death Notices for Waterford - November 26, 2021

The late James (Jim) O'Connor

The death has occurred of James (Jim) O'Connor of Carraig Oscar, Naas, Kildare / Dungarvan, Waterford / Youghal, Cork.

Passed away suddenly at his residence on November 22, 2021.

Beloved partner of Patsy, father of Niall, Lorraine, Paula, John and the late infants James and Mary; brother of Sr. Rosarii (Ann), Fr Joe and the late John P and Frank; adored grandfather of Thomas, Micheál, Cormac, Eoghan and the late Amy; father-in-law of Paul and Eimear and uncle of Fearghus, Daragh, Eimhin, Oonagh and Cian.

James will be deeply missed by Patsy, Patsy’s son Cillian and all his family and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas.

The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie.

A Service will take place in Newland’s Cross Crematorium at 12:20pm approximately prior to Cremation and will be streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Family flowers only please.

The late Mary (Machie) Flynn (née Cleary)

The death has occurred of MARY (Machie) Flynn (née Cleary) of Dominick Place, Waterford City, Waterford.

Tuesday November 23, 2021. Predeceased by her loving husband John and her son Jim.

Sadly missed by her children Paul, Sean, Margaret, Helen and Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters Nell and Rita, brothers Dan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Machie Rest In Peace

Walking from Thompson's Funeral Home on Friday at 2.40pm to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity Without, Ballybricken, for Mass on arrival at 3pm followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery.

Machie’s Funeral Mass will be available to view at 3pm on Friday by following the link below:

Machie's Funeral Mass Link

Machie’s funeral cortège will be passing her residence en route to St. Otteran’s Cemetery at approximately 3.45 pm giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The Family of Machie would like to thank all the staff at Rockshire Care Centre in Ferrybank for the wonderful care that they gave their mother over the last three years.

The late Patricia (Pat) Daly (née Mullally)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Daly (née Mullally) of Donabate, Dublin / Belfast, Antrim / Ardmore, Waterford.



November 23, 2021. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Terry, family & friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Friday, November 26, afternoon from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Removal on Saturday, November 27, morning to St. Patrick's Church, Donabate arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium.

You can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below.

Webcam link: http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Concern.

The late Catherine O'Donnell (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Donnell (née O'Keeffe) of O’Growney Crescent, Ballyphehane, Cork / Kilworth, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford.



Peacefully on November 24th, 2021 at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael.

Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by her son Michael, daughters Kathleen & Esther, sister Maureen, grandchildren Jason, John Paul, Rachel, Cíara, Mark & Chelsea, nephews & nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reception into St. Martin’s Church, Kilworth, Co. Cork on Saturday, November 27, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Ballyduff, Co. Waterford.

The late William (Liam, Bill) McGrath

The death has occurred of William (Liam, Bill) McGrath of Lefanta, Cappoquin, Waterford.



On November 16, 2021. Unexpectedly in Tenerife after a short illness. Late Governor of The Blue Posts pub, Soho, London. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Williams).

Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his adoring wife, his brothers John and Rody, brother-in-law, Ed, sisters-in-law Anna, Marcella & Maura, his loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, his customers, colleagues, and his many friends at home and abroad. Much loved ‘daddy’ of his adored pet, Alfie.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass at 12.45pm on Friday, November 26, at St. Patrick’s Church, Soho Square, for friends and family in the UK.

Funeral Mass in London can be viewed online using the following link:

https://vimeo.com/649989449/0c9983ed24

Funeral Mass on Tuesday November 30 in St. John the Baptist Church, Affane, Cappoquin at 11.00am. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.