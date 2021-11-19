Search

19/11/2021

Death Notices for Waterford - November 19, 2021

Death Notices for Waterford - November 19, 2021

Death Notices for Waterford - November 19, 2021

The late Teresa Purdue
 
The death has occurred of Teresa Purdue of Hawthorn Walk, Hillview & SignaCare, Ferrybank, Waterford.

Tuesday November 16, 2021. Sadly missed by her daughter Christine, grandchildren, sister Helen (England), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Teresa Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Friday in Sacred Heart Church, The Folly at 12 noon following by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The late Frank Humphries

The death has occurred of Frank Humphries of Suncrest, Clarinwood, Tramore, Waterford / Clontarf, Dublin.

November 16, 2021 - Peacefully at University hospital Waterford surround by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Niall.

Loving and much loved husband of Imelda, he will be sadly missed by his sons David, Conor, Jonathan, Robert and Gavin, daughter Lesley-Ann, his adored 9 grandchildren, brother Gerard, sister Yvonne, sister-in-law Laura, brother-in-law Jimmy, daughters-in-law Renee and Melanie and Roberts partner Shauna, son-in-law David, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at his residence on Friday November 19 from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning November 20 at 11:30am to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W HY98 arriving for service at 2.30pm, which can be viewed by following the link

http://www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice c/o Luke Hennessy Funeral Directors or by following the link below

https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation

The late Patrick (Paudie) Gavin
 
The death has occurred of Patrick (Paudie) Galvin of Lacken, Tallow, Waterford / Conna, Cork.

November 17, 2021. Peacefully, at his home, in the presence of his loving family, Patrick (Paudie), in his 94th year.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda (nee Ahern), sons Paul, Kevin, Ed and John, daughters Helen Arnold, Ger Murray and Ann O’Farrell, daughters-in-law Eileen, Teresa, Eleanor and Alice, sons-in-law Battie Arnold, Brian Murray and Seán O’Farrell, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

House Private Please.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, on Friday evening, from 4.00pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Catherine’s Church, Glengoura. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in Conna Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Saturday November 20, 2021, at 11.00am through the following link:

https://youtu.be/_s-BAan7pzs

The late Sylvia Mary Torrie (née Buchanan)

The death has occurred of Sylvia Mary Torrie (née Buchanan) of Ballinakill, Waterford.

November 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robin, mother to the late Ruth and Andrew and much loved mother to Hilary, Shelagh, Rosie and daughter in law Margaret. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother.
 
A long life well lived.
 
Funeral service Monday November 22 at 2pm in St Andrew's Church, Dunmore East. Private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if wished to SOLAS Waterford.
 
Funeral service will be available to view on the following link.
https://youtu.be/4di2GhrD94c

The late Mary O'Connor

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor of Upper Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford.

Wednesday November 17, 2021. Predeceased by parents Patrick & Mary and her brother Eddie.

Sadly missed by her sister Kay, brothers Pat, Michael, John and Dick, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm with prayers at 6 pm.

Walking from Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday at 10:15 am to Ballybricken Church for Mass on arrival at 10:30 am followed by burial in the St. Otteran’s Cemetery.

Mary’s funeral cortége will be passing her residence at 11:15 am approximately on Saturday en route to St. Otteran’s cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The late Brian Crummey

The death has occurred of Brian Crummey of Queen's Terrace, Dunmore East, Waterford and formerly Dublin.

Died November 17, 2021. Brian will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Saturday, 20 November, from 5pm. followed by Removal at 7pm. to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford.

Requiem Mass in on Sunday, November 21, at 1pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Brian's Funeral Mass, click the link below from 12.50pm on Sunday

facebook.com/killeacrookefaithlegg

The late Murphy Olalekan Ajoro
 
The death has occurred of Murphy Olalekan Ajoro of Viking House, Greyfriars Lane, Waterford City, Waterford. Formerly of Nigeria.

Tuesday October 19, 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kehinde, son Oluwaseun, relatives, family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Service in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street at 1 pm on Saturday November 20, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

