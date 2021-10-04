Death Notices for Waterford - October 4th, 2021

The late Very Rev Fr. William Joseph Kiely PE

The death has occurred of Very Rev Fr. William Joseph Kiely PE of Ballyhane, Cappoquin in Waterford and formerly of Diocese of Plymouth UK.



He passed on October 3rd, peacefully, in the care of the staff at St. Vincent’s in Dungarvan Community Hospital. Loving son of the late Richard and Catherine Kiely of Knockalara, brother of the late Sr. Celine Kiely and Michael P. Kiely.

Deeply regretted by family, friends, parishioners and colleagues.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Ballinameela.

Funeral Mass Thursday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in Affane cemetery.

The late Tom Dee

The death has occurred of Tom Dee, Graiguearush, Kilmacthomas on Saturday October 2nd 2021. Former employee of Waterford Co. Council. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Catherine, brothers John and Mick and sister Nora. Deeply regretted by family and friends.

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Anne’s Church, Fews (50% capacity in the church). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be listened to on radio frequency FM 105.2.

The late John Power

The death has occurred of Belmont Road, Ferrybank, Waterford on October 3rd.

He passed peacefully at SignaCare, New Ross. Predeceased by his son Seán, parents Tommy and Molly, brothers Patrick and Fredrick, sister Anne (Butler). Sadly missed by family and friends.

Removal will take place tomorrow October 5th to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view John's Mass, please click here at 9.50am tomorrow.

The late Baby Millie Rose O'Connor Nugent

The death has occurred of Millie Rose O'Connor Nugent. Sadly missed by Mam and Dad, brother Kyle and sister Sophia, godmother Donna and godfather Philip, extended family, relatives and friends.

The late Nora Browne (née Curran)

The death has occurred of Nora Browne (née Curran) of Crossforts, Ballyhaise, Cavan / Dungarvan, Waterford and late of Ballyknock, Dungarvan, Waterford.

Beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of James, Sarah, Paul and Stephen and cherished godson Tommy. Pre-deceased by her father Martin, sister Theresa brother Martin and sister in law Mary. Sadly missed by family and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands funeral home today October 4th from 6.00pm until 8.30pm. Removal from her home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church Ballyhaise, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin road, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer society care of Declan Finnegan funeral directors or any family member.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed here.

The late Paul Boland

The death has occurred of Paul Boland late of Cork Road, Waterford. He died October 2nd 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Knockeen Nursing Home, Co. Wexford. Predeceased by his parents and his sister Anne. Will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Paul will be reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford today October 4th from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Tuesday 5th in St. John’s Church, Parnell Street at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

May they rest in peace