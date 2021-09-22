Death Notices for Waterford - September 22nd, 2021
The late James (Jimmy) Daniels
The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Daniels of Acton, London U.K., and formerly of Tycor Avenue and Newport Square, Waterford.
Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary (Walsh) and Anne (Sheridan), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass on Sunday (September 26th) at 11:30am in Ballybricken Church, followed by burial of ashes immediately afterwards in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.
The late Teresa Kidd (née White)
The death has occurred of Teresa Kidd (née White) of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Tramore, Co. Waterford.
Beloved wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Ciaran, deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Geraldine and Angela, sons Liam, Declan, Tony and Kevin, grandchildren Katie, Lucy, Paddy, Siobhan, Ciaran, Liam, Conor, Brett, Josh, Isabelle, Rohan, Lilly-Anna, Saoirse, Ryan and Aine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her friends in the social club.
Removal on Friday, September 24th to St Canice's Church, Finglas Village, arriving for 11am Mass, which will be limited to 100 mourners. Funeral after Mass to Dardistown Cemetery.
