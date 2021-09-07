Death notices for Waterford- September 7th, 2021

The late Mary Twomey (neé O'Regan)

The death has occurred of Mary Twomey (née O'Regan) of 'Brandon' Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick / Kill, Waterford



Formerly of Georgestown, Kill, Co. Waterford.

Mary, died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Con. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Anne and Maria, son Daniel, brothers, sister, sons-in-law Brian and Dermot, daughter-in-law Tricia, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence, in 'Brandon' Killonan, Tuesday (September 7th) from 6pm to 8pm (strictly for family and close friends) Removal from her residence on Wednesday (September 8th) at 10.30am en route to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass.

Mass will be streamed live. To view click here

Funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

The late Myles (Mylie) Tighe

The death has occurred of Myles (Mylie) Tighe of Tramore Heights, Tramore, Waterford / Gorey, Wexford. Former Manager of L & N, Tramore & Chapmans, Waterford.

Sunday 5th September 2021, sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, children Gerard, Elaine, Derek, Edel and Paul, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Edel, grandsons David and Stephen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Myles Rest in Peace

Private reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday from 4.30 pm to 6 pm for family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by burial in Fenor Cemetery.

Myles' Requiem Mass will be livestreamed from 12 noon on Wednesday by following the link below

Myles' Funeral Mass Link

Myles' funeral cortège will be passing his residence at 12.45 on Wednesday en route to Fenor Church giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Joseph Nursing Home, Little Sister of the Poor, Ferrybank.

House private please

The late Mary Purcell (neé O'Regan)

The death has occurred of Mary Purcell (née O'Regan) of McDermott Road, Cork Road, Waterford City, Waterford.



Sunday 5th September 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Rose, Catherine, Martina, Annabel and Fiona, sons Michael, Thomas and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Rita (Dublin), Delores (Mooncoin), brother Tommy, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Private Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm for family and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, on Wednesday followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Mary's funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 10 am on Wednesday by following the link below:

Mary's Funeral Mass Link

Mary's funeral cortége will be passing her residence at approximately 9:40 am on Wednesday en route to St. Pauls Church, Lisduggan giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their repects whilst socially distancing.

The late Ann Malone (neé Grant)

The death has occurred of Ann Malone (née Grant) of Monastery Street, Waterford City, Waterford.

Former Care Assistant in St. Patricks and the Little Sisters.

Sunday 5th September 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Edward, daughters Charlotte, Tracey, Emma, sons Leighton and Darren, sons-in-law Barry, Kevin and Trevor, daughter-in-law Nicola and Amy, her thirteen grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Private Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm for family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in Ballybricken Church followed by Private Cremation.

Ann’s funeral cortège will be walking from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Thursday at 10:15 am for Mass on arrival, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The late Jake Hyslop

The death has occurred of Jake Hyslop of Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford.

September 4th, 2021, Jake, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his grandfather Danny, aunts Anna and Christine, uncle Timmy, extended family and friends. Jake is predeceased by his mother Mary and grandmother Nora.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday 7th September from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m.

Jake's funeral cortege will pass by his residence in Murphy Place at 10.40 a.m. on Wednesday, 8th September, on route to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside, for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. (50% capacity in the Church). Interment afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad.

A livestream of Jake's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the Abbeyside/Ballinroad/Garranbane Parish website. To view click here.

Family flowers only, please.

May Jake Rest In Peace

The late Kathleen Fieldhouse (neé Frogatt)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fieldhouse (née Frogatt) of Kealfoun, Kilmacthomas, Waterford.

September 6th, 2021. Mother of daughters Christine Shanahan, Sally Anderson and son Stephen. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, grandchildren and her extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Christine's residence on Tuesday evening the 7th of September from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30pm to St. Anne's Church, Fews for requiem mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to H.S.E. and government guidelines the funeral Mass will be limited to 50% capacity of the church.

The late Kathleen Foley

The death has occurred of Kathleen Foley of Youghal, Cork / Grange, Waterford

September 6th, 2021, unexpectedly. Daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget Foley and sister of the late John. Sadly missed by her sister Bridget, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, friends in St Francis court, wonderful carers, home help and her special friend Mary Walsh.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Bartholomew's Church, Piltown. Under new guidelines, church is limited to 50% capacity. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All those attending please adhere to social distance guidelines.

May She Rest in Peace

The late Margaret (Madge) Condon (neé Woodcock)

The death has occurred of Maragret (Madge) Condon (née Woodcock) of The Elms, John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford / Sligo.

Sunday 5th September, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Maurice and her son Jimmy. Died peacefully in the loving care of the Waterford Nursing Home.

Much loved mother to Brigid Helena and Anne. Sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Madge Rest In Peace

Private Repose in Thompson Funeral Home, Barrack Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Joseph and St. Benildus Church followed by private cremation.

Madge’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 10:30 am by following the link below

Madge’s Funeral Mass Link

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Waterford Hospice by following the link below

Waterford Hospice Donation Link