Death notices for Waterford - Thursday, September 2
The late Frank McDonagh
The death has occurred of Frank McDonagh of Old Grange, Carrick-on-Suir.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Jane and Mary, brother Tim, sister-in-law Nancy, sons-in-law Mick, Patrick and good friend Dermot, grandchildren Katie, Anna, Theresa, Michael, Cathy and Conor, great-grandchildren Erin, Summer, Edele, Jake and George, niece Sharon and Eisabel, family and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Frank will arrive for private cremation at the Island Crematorium on Friday, the 3rd of September.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.