01/09/2021

Waterford Deaths and Funerals - September 1

Deirdre Byrne (née Doyle)


Lucan and formerly of Waterford.


Monday, 30th August 2021.


In line with government restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Deirdre’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the service by following the link below on Thursday morning (2nd September 2021) at 11:30 am:


https://lucanparish.com/live-webcam-streaming


Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Peamount Healthcare (01 6010311). House Private.

Geraldine Foley (née Cahillane)


Mweelnahorna, Ring, Dungarvan, Waterford.


Monday, 30th August 2021.


In accordance with current Government guidelines and HSE directives for Covid-19 regarding public gatherings, with the support of the family and in the interest of public health.


Funeral will take place privately.We encourage no handshaking or use of condolence book and suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.


Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, 1st September, from 4p.m to 8p.m where all social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.


Funeral cortege will pass Ring Garda Station at 2:45p.m on Thursday, 2nd September, on route to St. Nicholas' Church, Ring. If people wish to acknowledge the cortege, please do so in line with social distancing.


Livestream of Geraldine's Funeral Mass, restricted to 50 people, will take place from 2:55p.m on Thursday 2nd September in St. Nicholas' Church, Ring and can be viewed by following the link below:
https://funeralslive.ie/geraldine-foley/

Bridget MADDEN (née Malone)


Listhomasroe, Ballintubber, Castlerea.


Monday 30th August, 2021.


The death has occurred of Bridget Madden (née Malone), Listhomasroe, Ballintubber, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and formerly of 24 Ballinure, Collins Avenue, Dunmore East Road, Waterford (Peacefully) surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital.


A prayer service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held in Hennessy's funeral home, Waterford on Wednesday Sept 1st 1 - 2.30.


Reposing at Flanagans Funeral Home, Ballymoe this Friday evening, September 3rd, 2021 from 5pm until 7pm(Walk through only please).


Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place for family and friends(max. 50 please) in St Patrick's Church, Castlerea on September 04, 2021 at 10.30am. Followed by burial in Ballintubber cemetery.
Bridget's funeral cortège will leave her family home at 10 am on morning of the funeral and arrive for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.


Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.
Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie.


Bridget's Funeral Mass will be available to view on flanaganundertakers Facebook page.


Private messages of condolences or enquiries can be sent to flanaganundertakers@gmail.com

