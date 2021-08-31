Waterford deaths and funerals - August 31

Patty Brophy nee Barnes

Ceannt Road, Hennessys Road, Waterford

Former Dressmaker

Monday 30th of August 2021.Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John’s Church, Parnell Street followed by burial in St. Otterans Cemetery.

Patty’s funeral cortége will be passing her residence at approximately 11:50 am en route to St. Otteran's Cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

Conor Cooke

Stephen Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Rathdowney, Laois

The death has occurred of Conor Cooke, Stephen Street, Waterford and formerly Rathdowney, Co. Laois. Passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff in The Regional Hospital Waterford.

Due to the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Holy Trinity Rathdowney tomorrow Tuesday at 11 am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by cremation at Newland's Crematorium, Dublin.

Patricia Heavy (née Kent)

Foxrock, Dublin 18 and late of Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford, August 28, 2021 (peacefully).

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.00 am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, which can be viewed on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/. Cremation afterwards at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome.

Josephine (Fena) Molloy (née Kennedy)

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary / Portlaw, Waterford

The death has occurred of Josephine (Fena) Molloy (nee Kennedy), Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Portlaw, Co. Waterford. Fena passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Rt. Rev. Mgr Michael Olden P.E.

On 30th August 2021, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the nursing staff at St. Vincents Ward at Dungarvan Community Hospital, Rt. Rev. Mgr Michael PE, former Parish Priest of Tramore, St. Peter and Pauls Clonmel, Kilsheelan/Kilcash and President of Maynooth College.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Thursday from 11.00am until 5.00pm, followed by removal to Mount Melleray Abbey Church, arriving at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Friday, 3rd September 2021, at 12.00 noon in Mount Melleray Abbey Church, through the following link;

www.aidanwalshandsons.ie/live-stream

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings a Private Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) will take place to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends.