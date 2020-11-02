Waterford deaths and funerals - Monday, November 2
William (Bill) Murray
St Andrews Street, Waterford City
William's funeral Mass will take place on Monday in St Mary's Church, Ballygunner, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Rosaleen Grant (née O'Sullivan)
Oaklands, Faithlegg, Waterford
Rosaleen’s funeral cortège will pass her home on Tuesday at 10.45am en route to St Nicholas’ Church, Faithlegg for funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
