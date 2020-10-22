Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, October 22
Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, October 22
Sammy Firth
Blakes Lane and formerly of Graves Ltd, Waterford City
Sammy's Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford on Friday, followed by burial in St Otteran's Cemetery.
Charlie Maher
Bigwood, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Bigwood, Kilkenny / Waterford
Charlie's removal will take place on Friday, walking from his home at 11.45am to St Paul's Church, Bigwood, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Pamela Mansfield (née Nolan)
Main Street, Portlaw, Waterford
Funeral arriving at St Patrick's Church, Portlaw on Friday for 11am, followed by private cremation.
Joe Quinn
Roselawn, Tramore, Waterford / Tuam, Galway
Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, followed by burial in St Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on