Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, October 22

Sammy Firth

Blakes Lane and formerly of Graves Ltd, Waterford City

Sammy's Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, Waterford on Friday, followed by burial in St Otteran's Cemetery.

Charlie Maher

Bigwood, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Bigwood, Kilkenny / Waterford

Charlie's removal will take place on Friday, walking from his home at 11.45am to St Paul's Church, Bigwood, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Pamela Mansfield (née Nolan)

Main Street, Portlaw, Waterford

Funeral arriving at St Patrick's Church, Portlaw on Friday for 11am, followed by private cremation.

Joe Quinn

Roselawn, Tramore, Waterford / Tuam, Galway

Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday, followed by burial in St Declan's Cemetery, Riverstown.