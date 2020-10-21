Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, October 21
Thomas Lucas
Adamstown, Kilmeaden, Waterford
Thomas' funeral will take place this Wednesday at 3pm in Butlerstown Church. His funeral cortège will pass his residence on Wednesday at 2.45pm on the way to Butlerstown Church.
Michael John Hennessy
Villierstown, Waterford / Youghal, Cork
Michael John's funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only. Donations to the Mercy Hospital Cancer Fund Cork.
John Crowley
Cook Street, Cappoquin, Waterford
John’s funeral will take place privately.
