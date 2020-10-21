Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, October 21

Thomas Lucas

Adamstown, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Thomas' funeral will take place this Wednesday at 3pm in Butlerstown Church. His funeral cortège will pass his residence on Wednesday at 2.45pm on the way to Butlerstown Church.

Michael John Hennessy

Villierstown, Waterford / Youghal, Cork

Michael John's funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only. Donations to the Mercy Hospital Cancer Fund Cork.

John Crowley

Cook Street, Cappoquin, Waterford

John’s funeral will take place privately.