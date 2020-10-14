Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, October 14

Michael (Mick) Quirke

Knockeengancan, Ballysaggart, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Michael’s funeral will take place privately. No flowers.

Alan Marshall

Military Barracks, Waterford City

Alan's funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in Ballybricken Church, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Alan's funeral cortége will pass Military Barracks on Thursday at 2.40pm on the way to the cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

James (Jim) Kelly

Lower Ballycashin, Butlerstown, Waterford / Thomastown, Kilkenny

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption Thomastown, Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown.

Geraldine Higgins (née Cleary)

Kennedy Park, Tramore, Waterford

Geraldine's funeral Mass will take place on Friday in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tramore. Geraldine's funeral cortège will pass Kennedy Park on Friday at 10.40am en route to the church. Family flowers only. Donations to Waterford Hospice.

Bree Foley (née Bergin)

Shorewood, Ballinakill, Waterford / Ballacolla, Laois

Bree's funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Ballygunner, Waterford, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private.

Mary Curley

Orchard Drive, Ursuline Court, Waterford City / Sligo Town

Private funeral to arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Thursday for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Roslea Cemetery, Easkey.

Carmel Crotty (née Prendergast)

Knocknaree, Nire Valley, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Carmel's funeral will take place privately.