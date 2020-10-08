Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, October 8

George Heaslip

Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary / Dublin

George's removal will take place from Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers. Donations to Alzheimer's Ireland.

Joe Phelan

Sweetbriar Lawn, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday from 4.30pm to 6pm. Departing his residence at 11am on Friday to arrive at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for a private requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Declan’s cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only. Donations to Waterford Hospice.

Martin Mullen

Ashbrook Crescent St Herblain Park, Waterford / Monasterboice, Louth

Martin's funeral will be private for family and close friends only.