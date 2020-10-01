Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, October 1

Waterford deaths and funerals - Thursday, October 1

Marcella O'Brien (née Crowley)
Annestown, Waterford

Private funeral Mass on Friday in Fenor Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Waterford Hospice. Marcella's funeral cortége will be leaving from her house on Friday at 11.10am on the way to the church.

Margaret (Peggy) Keating
Mahon Bridge, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Funeral will take place privately.

Mary (Mamie) Ahern (née Griffin)
Ballycullane, Curraglass, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Funeral will take place privately.