Waterford deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 30

Paddy Terry

Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonskeagh, Dublin

The funeral Mass for Paddy can be viewed on Thursday at 11am online.

Nora Morrissey (née Connery)

34 New Street, Lismore, Waterford / Tallow, Waterford

View the Mass online this Wednesday at 11am from the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tallow.

Michael Hayes

Tyrrelstown, Dublin / Waterford City

A private funeral Mass will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in St Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. Family flowers only. Donations to Stewarts Hospital, Palmerstown, Dublin.

Paddy (Stinger) Ryan

Belvedere Avenue, Waterford City

Funeral Mass in St Paul's Church, Lisduggan on Thursday at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery. Paddy's cortege will be walking from his residence at Belvedere Avenue on Thursday at 1.30pm on the way to St Paul's Church. Family flowers only. Donations to Pine Grove Day Care Centre.

Catherine (Kitty) Power (née Foley)

Grey Gables, Gaulstown, Butlerstown, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12pm in Butlerstown Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Kitty's funeral cortége will pass her residence on the way to Butlerstown Church at approximately 11.40am.

Mary Murphy (née Power)

Ballyvoile, Stradbally, Waterford

Funeral and cremation service will take place privately.

Catherine Duggan (née Brown)

Ballinakill, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Gracedieu, Waterford

Catherine will be reposing on Thursday from 6.30pn to 8pm at Donnacha Doyle and Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow. Arriving on Friday at 12 noon to St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat (via her residence) for requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private.

Edmond Duggan

Tramore, Waterford / Mullinavat, Kilkenny

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Reposing at his residence in Garrygaug, Muilinavat, County Kilkenny on Thursday evening. Private family cremation on Friday.